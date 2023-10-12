Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $35.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.40 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 25.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Saratoga Investment Price Performance

Shares of SAR opened at $23.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $283.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day moving average of $25.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $28.87.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.02%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Saratoga Investment by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Saratoga Investment by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAR. Hovde Group lowered Saratoga Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Saratoga Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Further Reading

