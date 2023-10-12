Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $35.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.40 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.
Saratoga Investment Stock Performance
Shares of SAR opened at $23.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day moving average of $25.82. The company has a market cap of $282.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $28.87.
Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.02%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.90%.
Several brokerages have recently commented on SAR. Compass Point decreased their target price on Saratoga Investment from $28.75 to $26.75 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Saratoga Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.
Saratoga Investment Company Profile
Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.
