Saul Centers, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 (NYSE:BFS)

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

Saul Centers has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Saul Centers Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BFS opened at $35.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.58 million, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.17. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on BFS shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Saul Centers

Insider Buying and Selling at Saul Centers

In other Saul Centers news, CEO B Francis Saul II bought 3,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.14 per share, for a total transaction of $135,702.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,670.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saul Centers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Saul Centers by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,087,000 after buying an additional 28,960 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Saul Centers by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Saul Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 5.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Saul Centers in the first quarter valued at $738,000. 44.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saul Centers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 61 properties, which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four non-operating land and development properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.