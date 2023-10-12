Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Gap Up to $36.55

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.55, but opened at $37.40. Scholastic shares last traded at $37.11, with a volume of 1,498 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCHL. TheStreet downgraded Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scholastic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.77.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.79 million. Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Scholastic Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

In other news, Director John L. Davies sold 4,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $197,870.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Scholastic by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Scholastic by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

