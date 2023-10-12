Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Aspire Wealth Management Corp

Aspire Wealth Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,114,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,089 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,836 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,593,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,877,000 after buying an additional 294,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,757,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,566,000 after buying an additional 582,697 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.53. 1,348,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,150,261. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.49. The stock has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

