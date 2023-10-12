Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,354 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $10,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $254,597,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $70.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.