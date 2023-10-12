Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 619,000 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the September 15th total of 905,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.4 days.

Secure Energy Services Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SECYF opened at $5.37 on Thursday. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $6.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average of $4.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SECYF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.25 to C$8.90 in a report on Friday, August 4th.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

