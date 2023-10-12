Seizert Capital Partners LLC Acquires 301 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Landstar System accounts for 1.6% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Landstar System worth $30,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Landstar System by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Landstar System in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 150.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Landstar System by 20.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LSTR traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $178.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,849. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.71 and its 200 day moving average is $185.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.92. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.51 and a 1 year high of $208.62.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on LSTR

Landstar System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.