Seizert Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,701 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in GMS by 40.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in GMS by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in GMS by 10.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in GMS by 41.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in GMS by 32.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GMS. Stephens increased their price target on shares of GMS from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of GMS in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of GMS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of GMS in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of GMS in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.88.

GMS traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.86. 22,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,477. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.12. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.17 and a 1 year high of $76.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.01. GMS had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 30.62%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

