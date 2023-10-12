Seizert Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.05% of United Therapeutics worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 229.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,160,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 187.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTHR stock traded down $2.82 on Thursday, reaching $231.76. 26,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,353. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.68. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $204.44 and a 1 year high of $283.09.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.67. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.44.

In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total transaction of $85,163.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,535.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total transaction of $609,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,398.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total transaction of $85,163.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,535.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,126,279. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

