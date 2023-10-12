Seizert Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Liberty Broadband worth $12,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 14.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 733,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,964,000 after purchasing an additional 91,690 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 74.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 289,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,693,000 after purchasing an additional 123,735 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 53.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 153,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after buying an additional 87,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

NASDAQ LBRDK traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $92.27. 28,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,538. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.51. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $68.67 and a 52-week high of $96.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.90 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 82.31%. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Liberty Broadband from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liberty Broadband news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $104,442.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,982,434.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

