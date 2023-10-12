Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $17.85 Million Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,512 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Discover Financial Services worth $17,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DFS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.87.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DFS traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.03. The company had a trading volume of 102,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,200. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $84.43 and a one year high of $122.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.22.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.40%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

