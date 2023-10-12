Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $26.55 Million Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. MSC Industrial Direct comprises about 1.4% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.50% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $26,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,485 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth about $38,273,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,168,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth about $28,268,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,926,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,812,000 after purchasing an additional 259,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock traded up $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $104.28. 33,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,847. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $73.17 and a one year high of $104.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 3,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $309,090.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 28.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSM. Loop Capital raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

View Our Latest Report on MSM

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.