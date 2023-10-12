Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.06% of TriNet Group worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 85.3% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in TriNet Group by 2,866.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in TriNet Group by 24.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in TriNet Group by 78.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TNET stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.73. The company had a trading volume of 22,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,240. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.56. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.60 and a 12 month high of $121.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.13.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 45.40%. The firm had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.34 million. As a group, analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $202,073.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,726,938.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $281,441.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,803,663.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $202,073.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,938.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,439,011 shares of company stock worth $368,111,271 in the last quarter. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TNET. StockNews.com began coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on TriNet Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TriNet Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised TriNet Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

