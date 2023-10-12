Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $4.20 Million Stock Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,942 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,530 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Select Medical worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 127,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Select Medical by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 75,776 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $746,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Select Medical by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 93,381 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 23,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in Select Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Select Medical

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $1,476,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,089,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,286,999.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SEM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Select Medical Stock Performance

Shares of SEM stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $23.39. The stock had a trading volume of 31,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,512. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $33.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Select Medical’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

