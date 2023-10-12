Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $40.54 Million Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,881 shares during the period. Acuity Brands accounts for about 2.2% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $40,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $627,225,000 after purchasing an additional 60,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,568,000 after purchasing an additional 25,598 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,862,000 after purchasing an additional 195,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 620.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,432 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $181,623,000 after purchasing an additional 38,316 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.60.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Acuity Brands stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $182.34. The company had a trading volume of 28,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,386. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $149.30 and a one year high of $202.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.90 and a 200 day moving average of $162.90.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.24. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

