Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $54.36 Million Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 711,471 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the period. NetApp makes up approximately 2.9% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $54,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in NetApp by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,885,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $248,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,728 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,383,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 23,444.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 897,035 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,276,000 after buying an additional 893,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 291.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,846 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $65,428,000 after buying an additional 775,136 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NetApp stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.00. The stock had a trading volume of 84,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,015. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $80.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.70 and its 200 day moving average is $72.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 85.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $69,314.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total transaction of $1,747,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 103,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,234,670.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $69,314.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,236.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,118 shares of company stock valued at $5,499,605 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded NetApp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on NetApp from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on NetApp from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NTAP

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.