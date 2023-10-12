Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $7.34 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,635 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $7,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Target by 3,577.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Target by 3.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Target by 131.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Target by 191.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.27. 1,645,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,449,709. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.76.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

