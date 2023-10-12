Seizert Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 2.5% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $46,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in Amgen by 10.4% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 17,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 62.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.6% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $286.08. The company had a trading volume of 500,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,363. The company has a market capitalization of $153.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $261.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.25.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMGN

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.