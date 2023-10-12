Seizert Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,991 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EA. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 43,161 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 138,600 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $16,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $908,000. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $1,692,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $95,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,162.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $95,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,162.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total value of $122,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,277.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,404 shares of company stock worth $3,265,344 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:EA traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.17. 554,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,768. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $140.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.65.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

