Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 12,684 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 821,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,684 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 1.9% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $35,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $30,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE WFC traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,601,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,752,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $144.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.43. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.