Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,172 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.24% of Addus HomeCare worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,060,000. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADUS traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.83. 7,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,466. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $77.30 and a 1 year high of $114.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.89 and its 200-day moving average is $92.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $259.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.56 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 5.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADUS shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Addus HomeCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

In other news, CFO Brian Poff sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $387,297.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,400.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Addus HomeCare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 24,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $2,352,387.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,988,511.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $387,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,400.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,812 shares of company stock valued at $3,279,405. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

