Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,678 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.21% of Patrick Industries worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 129.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 37.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 12.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $147,098.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,017.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Patrick Industries news, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $147,098.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,017.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kip B. Ellis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,280 shares in the company, valued at $9,543,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,400 shares of company stock worth $1,209,598 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PATK. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patrick Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PATK

Patrick Industries Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of PATK stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,482. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.30 and its 200 day moving average is $75.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.75 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.92.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.05. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $920.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.40 million. Research analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.32%.

About Patrick Industries

(Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.