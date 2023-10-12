Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,600 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Organon & Co. worth $5,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 84,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 115,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 256,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 135,742 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Organon & Co. Price Performance
Shares of OGN stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.03. The company had a trading volume of 397,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,152. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average of $21.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.91. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $32.43.
Organon & Co. Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have issued reports on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday.
About Organon & Co.
Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.
