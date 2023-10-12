Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 6,512 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,572 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 6,512 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $15,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.88. 553,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,952,771. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.66. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $139.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,963 shares of company stock worth $4,166,358 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.61.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

