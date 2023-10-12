Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 258,499 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 260,436 shares.The stock last traded at $101.47 and had previously closed at $104.48.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIGI shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 2,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $297,421.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,137,512.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 2,976 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $297,421.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,460 shares in the company, valued at $14,137,512.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total value of $99,822.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,364.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,976 shares of company stock valued at $703,804 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

