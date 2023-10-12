SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Performance

LEDS stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.14. SemiLEDs has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SemiLEDs

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, China, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

