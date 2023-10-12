Sentry Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 501.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 86,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 72,308 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 216,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,993,000 after acquiring an additional 92,288 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $136,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at $959,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $136,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at $959,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $7,495,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,876 shares of company stock worth $7,819,234. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $125.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.36. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $109.36 and a 1 year high of $192.56.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 30.81%.

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.