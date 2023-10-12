Sentry Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $58.81 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.73 and a 12 month high of $72.99. The company has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.03%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

