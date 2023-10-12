Sentry Investment Management LLC Takes $115,000 Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,511 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,143,331,000 after acquiring an additional 294,399 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,687,364 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $298,809,000 after purchasing an additional 82,923 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NetApp by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,885,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $248,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of NetApp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,399,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $153,208,000 after purchasing an additional 52,013 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Robert Parks sold 9,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $691,676.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $530,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,006.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Parks sold 9,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $691,676.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,118 shares of company stock worth $5,499,605. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on NetApp from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Northland Securities cut their target price on NetApp from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NetApp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded NetApp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.35.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $77.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $80.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. NetApp had a return on equity of 85.69% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.17%.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

