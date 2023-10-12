Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) is Capital Management Corp VA’s 2nd Largest Position

Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,605,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,466 shares during the quarter. Service Properties Trust accounts for about 4.8% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Capital Management Corp VA owned approximately 1.57% of Service Properties Trust worth $22,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SVC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 350.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,457,595,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Service Properties Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

Service Properties Trust stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.42. 171,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,825. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $11.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.17 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Service Properties Trust Profile

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of June 30, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.