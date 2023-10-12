ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up approximately 1.8% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust grew its position in ServiceNow by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,608.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total transaction of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,608.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total value of $2,664,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,457,874.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,192 shares of company stock worth $9,722,355. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.79.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.4 %

NOW stock traded up $7.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $566.25. 232,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,777. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $566.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $533.56. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $614.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

