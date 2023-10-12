ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Holdings Lowered by Riverpark Capital Management LLC

Riverpark Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises approximately 2.6% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust boosted its position in ServiceNow by 4.0% during the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in ServiceNow by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock traded up $7.58 on Thursday, reaching $566.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,777. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $614.36. The company has a market cap of $115.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.51, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $566.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $533.56.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $586.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.79.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.49, for a total value of $529,841.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,013.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 966 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.49, for a total transaction of $529,841.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,013.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total transaction of $2,664,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,457,874.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,192 shares of company stock worth $9,722,355 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

