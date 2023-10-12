Short Interest in 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Rises By 309.6%

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 309.6% from the September 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 36Kr

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 36Kr stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of 36Kr as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

36Kr Price Performance

KRKR remained flat at $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,355. The company has a market cap of $31.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.69. 36Kr has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.93.

36Kr Company Profile

36Kr ( NASDAQ:KRKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. 36Kr had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $11.63 million during the quarter.

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, media and entertainment, consumer, retail, and healthcare.

