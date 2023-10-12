Short Interest in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) Rises By 177.8%

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 177.8% from the September 15th total of 9,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 814,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of AltC Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in AltC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,491,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in AltC Acquisition by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,537,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,471,000 after purchasing an additional 945,645 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AltC Acquisition by 830.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,326,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,900 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AltC Acquisition by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,605,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,299,000 after purchasing an additional 905,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its holdings in AltC Acquisition by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 1,037,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after purchasing an additional 515,213 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AltC Acquisition alerts:

AltC Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of AltC Acquisition stock opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.38. AltC Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.77.

About AltC Acquisition

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Featured Articles

