Short Interest in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Grows By 305.0%

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 305.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Data I/O

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAIO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Data I/O by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 272,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 9,053 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Data I/O in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Data I/O by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,735 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Data I/O during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Data I/O by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 337,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the period. 37.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Data I/O Price Performance

DAIO traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.73. 1,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,219. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.24. Data I/O has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.64 million, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O ( NASDAQ:DAIO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Data I/O had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter.

Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

