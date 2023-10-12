Short Interest in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Drops By 57.6%

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decline of 57.6% from the September 15th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 383,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Dunxin Financial Stock Down 8.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DXF opened at $0.32 on Thursday. Dunxin Financial has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

Get Dunxin Financial alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dunxin Financial

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dunxin Financial stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.48% of Dunxin Financial as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dunxin Financial

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the microfinance lending business in the People's Republic of China. It offers consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans to micro sized enterprises, SMEs, sole proprietors, and individuals. The company is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dunxin Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunxin Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.