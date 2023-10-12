Short Interest in Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Expands By 182.1%

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a growth of 182.1% from the September 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 589,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GETY. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Redburn Atlantic cut Getty Images from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Imperial Capital upgraded Getty Images from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Images has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.24.

Get Getty Images alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GETY

Getty Images Trading Down 6.2 %

Insider Activity

Shares of GETY opened at $6.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38. Getty Images has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $8.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

In other news, CMO Gene Foca sold 200,000 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 335,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,398,725.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Gene Foca sold 200,000 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 335,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,725.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Arrigo Mainardis sold 23,249 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $158,790.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 228,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,862.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 522,621 shares of company stock worth $3,316,100 in the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Images

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GETY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 90,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 167.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. 43.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Getty Images

(Get Free Report)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.