Short Interest in Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Rises By 464.3%

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 464.3% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Givaudan Stock Performance

Givaudan stock opened at $64.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.37. Givaudan has a 52 week low of $53.49 and a 52 week high of $72.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Givaudan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,925.00.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

