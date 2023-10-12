Short Interest in Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Drops By 54.8%

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 54.8% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hongkong Land Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of HNGKY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.50. 3,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,970. Hongkong Land has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.67.

Get Hongkong Land alerts:

Hongkong Land Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hongkong Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongkong Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.