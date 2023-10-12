Short Interest in iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Decreases By 58.7%

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 166,000 shares, a decrease of 58.7% from the September 15th total of 401,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IAFNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC cut iA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on iA Financial from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on iA Financial from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IAFNF

iA Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

iA Financial Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:IAFNF opened at $62.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.41 and a 200-day moving average of $65.29. iA Financial has a 52-week low of $51.06 and a 52-week high of $69.36.

(Get Free Report)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.