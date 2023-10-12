Short Interest in Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Decreases By 58.3%

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the September 15th total of 153,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 639.0 days.

Kansai Paint Price Performance

Shares of KSANF opened at $16.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.44. Kansai Paint has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $16.84.

Get Kansai Paint alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KSANF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kansai Paint from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Nomura lowered shares of Kansai Paint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Kansai Paint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kansai Paint Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells paints and coatings in Japan, India, Asia, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers decorative coatings for protecting exterior and interior of buildings; protective coatings; automotive refinish coatings; automotive coatings; and industrial coatings that are used in construction machinery, industrial vehicles, steel furniture, external building materials, electronics, and internal coatings and external designs of beverage cans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kansai Paint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansai Paint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.