Short Interest in Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Decreases By 58.3%

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the September 15th total of 153,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 639.0 days.
Kansai Paint Price Performance
Shares of KSANF opened at $16.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.44. Kansai Paint has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $16.84.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have weighed in on KSANF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kansai Paint from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Nomura lowered shares of Kansai Paint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.
Kansai Paint Company Profile
Kansai Paint Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells paints and coatings in Japan, India, Asia, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers decorative coatings for protecting exterior and interior of buildings; protective coatings; automotive refinish coatings; automotive coatings; and industrial coatings that are used in construction machinery, industrial vehicles, steel furniture, external building materials, electronics, and internal coatings and external designs of beverage cans.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kansai Paint
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Blockbuster Energy Deal: Exxon Mobil and Pioneer to Merge
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- These Stocks have the Potential for a Triple Digit Increase
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Defense Stocks Are Heating Up: Here’s the Top 3
Receive News & Ratings for Kansai Paint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansai Paint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.