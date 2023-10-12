Short Interest in Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LSDI) Drops By 54.8%

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LSDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the September 15th total of 65,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Westpark Capital began coverage on Lucy Scientific Discovery in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucy Scientific Discovery

Lucy Scientific Discovery Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Lucy Scientific Discovery in the first quarter worth about $294,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucy Scientific Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lucy Scientific Discovery by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 77,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 38,639 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lucy Scientific Discovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSDI stock remained flat at $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,573. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average is $0.98. Lucy Scientific Discovery has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

About Lucy Scientific Discovery

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of psychedelic products. It offers biological raw materials, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and finished biopharmaceutical products. The company was formerly known as Hollyweed North Cannabis Inc and changed its name to Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc in May 2021.

Featured Articles

