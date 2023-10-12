Short Interest in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD) Expands By 300.0%

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the second quarter valued at about $381,000.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ HERD traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $34.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,858. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $37.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.16. The company has a market capitalization of $63.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Dividend Announcement

About Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.3683 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

The Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds index. The fund tracks an index of five equally-weighted funds focused on companies in developed markets with high free cash flow yields. HERD was launched on May 3, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

