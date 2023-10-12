Short Interest in SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU) Grows By 328.9%

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 853,600 shares, an increase of 328.9% from the September 15th total of 199,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 13.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
SeaStar Medical Trading Up 14.4 %
ICU stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,612,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,090. SeaStar Medical has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.80.
SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter.
SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome.
