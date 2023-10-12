Short Interest in SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU) Grows By 328.9%

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 853,600 shares, an increase of 328.9% from the September 15th total of 199,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 13.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SeaStar Medical Trading Up 14.4 %

ICU stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,612,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,090. SeaStar Medical has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.80.

Get SeaStar Medical alerts:

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaStar Medical

About SeaStar Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICU. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaStar Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SeaStar Medical in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in SeaStar Medical by 38.8% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 346,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 96,972 shares during the period. 11.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SeaStar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaStar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.