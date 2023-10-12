Short Interest in Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Drops By 38.9%

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the September 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Temenos Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS TMSNY traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.59 and its 200-day moving average is $78.40. Temenos has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $92.04.
About Temenos
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Temenos
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Delta is About to Take Flight For Loftier Price Points
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers an Attractive Entry for Income Investors
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.