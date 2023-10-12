Short Interest in Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Drops By 38.9%

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the September 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Temenos Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TMSNY traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.59 and its 200-day moving average is $78.40. Temenos has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $92.04.

About Temenos

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. Its Temenos Banking Cloud helps banks to offer open banking services. The company provides Temenos Infinity, a digital banking platform; Temenos Transact, a core banking software for retail, corporate, treasury, wealth, and payments; Temenos Payments, a software-as-a-service payments technology; Temenos Multifonds, a platform for traditional and alternative funds, as well as offers key asset servicing, position keeping, valuation and accounting functions for various structures of pooled vehicles and funds; Temenos Multifonds Navigator, a net asset value shadow, oversight, and contingency solution; and Temenos Quantum, a multi-experience development platform.

