Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.71.

SKWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock opened at $28.82 on Thursday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $29.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average of $24.16.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $210.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.82 million. Analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, Director Anthony J. Kuczinski purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.08 per share, for a total transaction of $25,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,026 shares in the company, valued at $100,972.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $11,214,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $547,000. Markel Corp bought a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,116,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,213,000. 41.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

