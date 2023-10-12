Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 12th. Smooth Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $54.68 million and approximately $617,872.33 worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smooth Love Potion token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Smooth Love Potion Profile

Smooth Love Potion’s launch date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 41,406,301,701 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,406,039,694 tokens. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Smooth Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Smooth Love Potion Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) was launched on the Ethereum blockchain in 2020. It is the native token of the Axie Infinity platform, a blockchain-based game that allows players to collect, breed, and battle creatures called Axies. SLP is used as a means of exchange and transaction within the Axie Infinity game, and can be earned by players as a reward for playing the game. The Axie Infinity platform and the SLP token were created by Sky Mavis, a Vietnamese-based blockchain technology company that aims to provide a fun and engaging way for users to interact with blockchain technology.SLP is primarily used as a means of exchange and transaction within the Axie Infinity game, and is used to purchase and breed new Axies or to participate in various activities within the game.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

