Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Now Covered by Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SNOW. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.30.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $163.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.57. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $119.27 and a 52 week high of $193.94. The firm has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.47 and a beta of 0.76.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. Snowflake’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $277,410.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 765,897 shares in the company, valued at $141,644,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $277,410.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 765,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,644,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $2,148,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,658,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,690 shares of company stock worth $16,347,287. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 37.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

