SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Bought by Melone Private Wealth LLC

Melone Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Melone Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

NYSEARCA:SRLN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.60. 150,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094,454. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.78 and its 200-day moving average is $41.54. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $42.22.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

